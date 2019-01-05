Iran to launch 3 new satellites

Iran is on the verge of launching its three new satellites after a successfully pre-launch tests.

Telecommunications minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi who said this in a Saturday tweet however, did not mention a launch schedule.

On Tuesday, Iran said it plans to send Payam, a 200-pound (90-kilogram) non-military satellite into a 310-mile (500-kilometer) orbit using an Iranian Simorgh satellite-carrier rocket.

Iran usually displays space achievements in February during the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran’s plans for sending three satellites into orbit demonstrate the country’s defiance of a UN Security Council resolution that calls on Iran to undertake no activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran says the launch does not violate the resolution.