IPAC tasks INEC, stakeholders to ensure credible polls

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—THE Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, in the South West has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and other stakeholders to ensure free and fair elections next month.

Rising from its meeting held in Ibadan, the chairmen of the council in the region (Oyo, Lagos, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti States), jointly cautioned politicians and their supporters against violence and other electoral violence.

The Chairmen of the Council in Oyo and Lagos States, Alhaji Waheed Oyewole and Sakirudeen Olofin, urged all Nigerians to ensue peaceful conduct of the elections, while they expressed confidence in the ability of INEC to conduct credible elections.

They said: “The political parties in the region and in Nigeria at large should conduct their campaigns under peaceful atmosphere. Parties should shun hate speeches and focus on issues. Political parties should conduct their affairs in line with the provision of electoral acts and should cooperate with the Independent National Electoral Commission and all security Agencies.

“Eligible voters that are yet to collect their permanent voter cards should do so and ensure safety of their cards. The Independent National Electoral Commission should remain focused, be free to all parties as well as votes of Nigerians count.”