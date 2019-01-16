Invitational tourney: Super Falcons up against China’s Steel Roses on Thursday

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will tackle the Steel Roses of China on Thursday in a Four-Nation Invitational Football Tournament at the Huitang Stadium.

Ademola Olajire, Head of Communications Department at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), said on Wednesday in a statement that the tournament was important to the Nigerian side.

He said participation was part of the team’s preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France.

Korea Republic and Romania, the other participating teams, will clash in the tournament’s opening match on Thursday on same pitch.

The Nigerian team had arrived in China on Tuesday and had their first training session at the Wu Hua Olympic Sports Centre of the Huitang Stadium on Wednesday.

Winners of Thursday’s encounter will clash with the winners of the Korea Republic/Romania fixture in Sunday’s final, slated to kick off at 7.35 p.m. China time (12.35 p.m. Nigeria time).

The losers will play in the third-place match starting from 3 p.m. China time (8am Nigeria time) also on Sunday, and at the same Huitang Stadium.

If the Falcons prevail over China and the Koreans subdue the Romanians, Sunday’s final match will then be an interesting preview.

It will be a preview of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group A clash between Nigeria and Korea Republic in France in June.

Meanwhile Sweden-based duo of Faith Michael and Rita Chikwelu, as well as England-based forward Ini-Abasi Umotong and Portugal–based Chinaza Uchendu, have joined the Falcons in China.

The four players flew direct from Europe and joined the team in Meizhou city, China.(NAN)