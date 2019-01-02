Investment expert bets on GTB, FlourMill, Stanbic IBTC shares

Lafarge, Conoil among least stocks

AS the year rolls to an end, an investment expert, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, Chief Executive, Financial Derivative Company, FDC, has advised investors to look at investing in the shares of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Flour Mill of Nigeria Plc and Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc.

Other stocks among his top picks are Nigerian Breweries Plc, Fidson Healthcare Plc and MTN Nigeria after its listing.

Meanwhile, he also indicated that the shares of Lafarge Africa Plc, Conoil Plc and Medview Airline would be least performing.

Giving reasons for his recommendation in the December, 2018 Lagos Business School Executive Breakfast, titled, “2019, A Year of Trepidation & Growing Uncertainty,” Rewane said that some of the recommended stocks boast of sound financial background and strong fundamentals among others.

According to him, GTB emerged one of the top picks due to the bank’s healthy financials, strong fundamentals and management structure as well as its customer centric strategy.

For Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, he said that the company’s product diversification, import substitution as well as its backward integration would boost its revenue going into 2019. Moreso, the company’s strong fundamentals and improving economies of scales make it stand out as well.

For its improving operating efficiency, strong financials and growth strategy, Stanbic IBTC emerged one of the top picks.

For NB, he said that its cost saving approach to business execution, attractive fundamentals as well as strong financials are among its selling points, while for Fidson Healthcare, he listed strong fundamentals, new product line, WHO approved ultra modern plant and acquired capacity to double profitability as part of the selling points.