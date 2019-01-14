Insurgency: Dickson urges support for Nigerian military

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA: GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has re-emphasised the need to acknowledge the sacrifices made by members of the Nigerian Armed Forces to unite the country.

Dickson also called on well meaning individuals, charities and corporate organisations to lend support to the Nigerian legions and their members to enhance their welfare and wellbeing.

Represented by his deputy, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd), the governor stated this during this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Interdenominational Service at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa.

According to him, members of the Nigerian military were facing enormous challenges today, given the fact that they were fighting at undefined fronts because of insurgency in various parts of the country.

He also congratulated members of the Armed Forces and the legionnaires for this year’s Remembrance Day Service, adding that the attendance was quite impressive.

The deputy governor also read the Second Lesson of the Service which was taken from Psalm 91: 1 – 7 while Air Vice Marshall M. B. Bali, Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, Nigerian Air Force , Yenagoa took the First Lesson from 1 Timothy 2: 1 – 5.

Earlier in his sermon titled “Live for Others”, Apostle Abraham Monty, stated the need for those alive to also live for others just the way our fallen heroes died for them.

He noted that those that died in active service did so for the love of their country, stressing that those living should equally extend love to the families of the fallen heroes.

Apostle Monty further encouraged those occupying public offices to utilize their positions to better society, pointing out that by so doing, they will also be honouring the fallen heroes as their sacrifices for the country would not be in vain.

Other dignitaries that attended the Interdenominational Service include; Air Vice Marshall H. E. Eze , Chief Staff Officer, Mobility Command, Nigerian Air Force , Yenagoa, Brig. Gen. Kevin Aligbe, Commander, 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Yenagoa, Commodore J. D. Akpan, Chief Staff Officer, Central Naval Command, Nigerian Navy, Yenagoa, Commodore F. O. Isikhele, Commander, NNS Soroh, Nigerian Navy, Yenagoa and Mrs Christiana Abiakam, Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Bayelsa State Command.

Others were; King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Chairman, Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiamo Kingdom, Chief Walter Feghabo-Amain, former Military Administrator of Ebonyi and Delta States, amongst others.