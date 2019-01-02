Insurgency, farmers/herder clashes, others can affect general election- Northern monarchs

Sokoto—The Northern Traditional Rulers Council Assembly (NTRCA) has urged politicians at all levels to honour the various peace accords for the 2019 general election.

They said honouring the accords would reciprocate President Muhammadu Buhari’s pledge to ensure free and fair elections for continued peace and unity of the country.

The call was made in a communique from the concluded Northern Traditional Rulers 5th General Assembly signed by Coordinating Committee Chairman and Emir of Gummi, Justice Lawal Hassan, yesterday, in Sokoto.

The traditional rulers’ resolution described the election year as crucial, noting that all over the world, people were watching Nigeria, being the country with the highest population in Africa.

They commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on its preparations and resolved to assist the electoral body in every way to achieve the desired goals.

The council appealed to the executive and legislative arms of government to ensure adequate funding and other relevant arrangements and support towards the successful conduct of free and fair elections.

They decried the rising level of hate speeches, bickering, do-or-die political campaigns, vote buying, and money politics, noting that it was sad and unfortunate to use innocent youths as political thugs.

They appealed to parents to always monitor their wards and also urged politicians to change tactics and honour decorum, to avoid consequences of their electoral misconduct.

The assembly noted that cases of kidnappings, banditry, insurgency, farmers/herder clashes and other forms of crimes might affect the successful conduct of the general election.

They called on the Federal Government to continue doing everything possible to curtail the menace and provide enough grazing reserves and livestock routes, while states should support peaceful moves on the development.

They further lauded President Buhari’s efforts to diversify the nation’s economy, poverty alleviation and fight against unemployment.

They assured of frequent consultations to encourage good ideas towards promoting mutual understanding among citizens and national integration.

The event featured a lecture entitled: “Pervasive Insecurity in an Election Year”, which was discussed by different personalities.

The event was attended by Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and three representatives from traditional councils of 19 states.

Other participants included Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, who led five other INEC Commissioners and Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee on Elimination of Drug Abuse.