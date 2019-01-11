Insurance get continental mandate

By Buchi Jnr

Bendel Insurance have been handed a continental ticket mandate by Edo State government despite the Arsenals making their Nigeria Professional Football League first appearance in 12 years, Sports Vanguard reports.

Deputy Governor of the state and one of the registered players of the club, Hon Phillip Shuaibu, disclosed this while speaking after the club secured the ticket for the NPFL during the Bet9ja NNL Super Eight in Aba.

Insurance were relegated to the second tier league 11 years ago.

“The executive governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, has given us a mandate to go to the Premier (NPFL) league and conquer”, he began.

“He said we should bring back continental football to Edo State and we are ready to do just that”.

He revealed that in line with the excellent condition of Enyimba Stadium, Aba, where the NNL Super Eight took place, which highlighted Enyimba as a truly professional football club, Samuel Ogbemudia stadium Benin, has been renamed Bendel Insurance Stadium.

“At the moment, Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium is being rebuilt.

“It would be ready in April. It would be renamed Bendel Insurance Stadium. “So between now and April, it would be ready for use.”