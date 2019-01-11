Insecurity in Katsina’ll end soon – Govt

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA — The Katsina State government, yesterday, said issue of insecurity relating to kidnappings, banditry and armed robbery bedevilling the state would soon be put to an end.

This came as the Nigerian Army flagged off Operation Egwu Eke III, also known as Python Dance, to demonstrate the readiness of officers to combat kidnappings, banditry and armed robbery in the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, who stated this at the end of a strategic meeting with the Nigerian Army and its Nigerien counterpart at the 17 brigade in Katsina, said the meeting was to coordinate the activities of security agencies in the fight against insurgency.

He said: “Katsina State government is very much passionate about ending insecurity. We have been working with the security agencies. We realize we still have more with recent insecurity which rate is very alarming.

“In continuation with Sharon Daji, we are bringing the Nigerien security agencies and other security agencies to a coordinated operation. I believe very soon, the issue of insecurity will be over in the state.”

Speaking while flagging off Operation Egwu Eke III, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, who was represented by the General Officer Commander, GOC, 8 Division, Major General Steven Olabanji, said the Nigerian Army and other security agencies have resolved that there would be no hiding place for criminals terrorizing innocent people in the North West zone.