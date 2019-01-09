Inlaks’ new ATM models to redefine payment systems

By Juliet Umeh

African financial technology start-up, Inlaks, in conjunction with its partner, Hyosung TNS of South Korea, has introduced two new innovative ATM models – MX 5600ST, MX 8600T and MS500 at the Committee of e-Business Industry Heads, CeBIH, annual retreat, recently held in Ogun State.

Inlaks has been at the forefront of supporting the Cashless Nigeria initiative championed by the Central Bank of Nigeria through the deployment of over 6,000 Hyosung Automated Teller Machines to several banking institutions in Nigeria. The company has also partnered with CeBIH in implementing their vision to drive the adoption of electronic banking services through the right technologies, policies, standards, and innovation.

Executive Director, Infrastructure Business Division of Inlaks, Mr. Babatope Dare said: “The new Hyosung Self-service channels will be fully integrated by financial institutions more than ever today to deliver absolute reliability, maximum efficiency and ultimate usability by the innovative terminals.”

He noted that to capitalize on the new consumer demands, the Hyosung ATMs offer innovative features like Near Field Communication, NFC, Barcode, fingerprint biometric reader and many new security features. Dare added that Inlaks has grown to become a trusted business partner to banks to enable them attain the desired values on their investment on ATMs.

Vice-President, Global Business Division of Hyosung TNS, Mr. Chang-Hak Kim, commended Inlaks for blazing the trail in providing best-in-class self-service payment terminals in Nigeria and conveyed Hyosung’s enthusiasm to forge ahead with future partnerships with Inlaks and the banking community at large.