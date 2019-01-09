INEC can’t conduct credible polls—A-Ibom elders

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—A group, Akwa Ibom Leaders Vanguard, has expressed doubts in the ability of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct credible polls this year.

It said the recent appointment of Hajia Amina Zakari as the National Collation Officer by INEC had eroded any credibility of the electoral umpire to conduct credible polls.

Amina Zakari’s appointment: Resign now, group tells INEC Chairman

Spokesperson of the group, Senator Anietie Okon, while fielding questions from newsmen yesterday, in Uyo said: “INEC said they want to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

“We have been waiting patiently to see the actions of the federal might as far as this election is concerned.

“We see that there is no way that INEC can conduct elections that will be free, fair and credible. We are anticipating that the election cannot be free, fair and credible.

“The recent appointment of Hajia Zakari as the National Collation Officer has even dappened our expectation of credible polls. So we are anticipating that the elections will not be credible.”

The group condemned the decision of the Nigerian Police Force to set up anti-terrorism unit in Akwa Ibom State, saying the Police were acting a well-orchestrated script of the opposition in the state.

It wondered why the Police had not set up such anti-terrorism units in terrorism-prone states such as Zamfara and Katsina, stressing that it would resist any plot to intimidate Akwa Ibom people with federal might.

According to the elders, “Akwa Ibom State does not require anti-terrorism unit because there is no threat, no terrorism activity here.

“Our waters and lands are peaceful. It is just like going to build a bridge in a desert instead of where there is a river.

2019: Ensure credible elections, Saraki tells INEC, security agencies, stakeholders

“We, the elders know that there is no justification for such a unit in Akwa Ibom. We will resist any move to make nonsense of the common will of our people.”

They recalled that four years ago when the Federal Government wanted to set up a nuclear power plant in the state, they had resisted it and it died a natural death.