INEC announces election dates in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—IN accordance with section 46 of the electoral act 2010 as amended, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday pasted notice of 2019 polls in Enugu.

The form EC 60 D pasted indicated that the Presidential/National Assembly elections would be held on 16th of February while the Governor/State Assembly would be held on 2nd of March.

Pasting the notice at INEC office in Enugu, the Enugu State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Dr Emeka Ononamadu said the exercise is going on across the nation to allow politicians and the electorate to know the dates of election.

It was gathered that polling will commence by 8:00am and each voter should vote at the centre where he/she registered.

It was also gathered that only persons whose names appear on the register of voters and have valid voter’s card are eligible to vote in the election.