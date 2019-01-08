Importers, car dealers seek simplified clearing system

By Godfrey Bivbere

Importers of automobiles and tyres have called on the Federal Government to work at simplifying cargo clearing processes at the ports to prevent cargo diversion to ports of neighbouring countries.

Speaking with Vanguard Maritime Report, President of the United Berger Auto Dealers Association,

Metche Nnadiekwe, said unless the Federal Government review the cargo clearing system, importers will continue to divert Nigerian bound consignments to neighbouring countries. His words: “Government should make the clearing process simpler and easier for port users to stop Nigerian shippers from moving their goods to neighbouring ports from where such cargoes are smuggled into the country.

“The clearing process presently is so bad, so unbearable; we have never seen it like this before. If you clear a small car with huge sums how much are you going to sell it?

“You are talking about corruption, if you want to fight corruption a lot of things are involved. You cannot talk of fighting corruption when the operating environment is not conducive; otherwise you will force law-abiding people to become involved in that corruption.”

Also speaking with Vanguard Marotime Report, Vice President of the Association of Nigeria Tyre Marketers, ANTM, Okechukwu Ezeifeoma, said that there is much delay in the time spent in clearing goods from the ports and warned that the country the country would continue to lose business if it is not corrected.

“Apapa port is a total disgrace to Nigeria, not just to an individual. It is a disappointment, that is where Nigeria generates most of her revenue apart from oil and gas sector, another place is Apapa port.

“The delay witness in the process of clearing goods from the port leads to extra cost for the shipper and at times when vessels arrive at the port before they will discharge the goods from the vessel itself sometimes it will take one month because there is no space for vessel to discharge.