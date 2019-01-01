Imo guber: Ohakim calls for public debate

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The 2019 Imo State governorship flag-bearer of the Accord Party, Ikedi Ohakim, yesterday challenged the electorate in the state to organize a public debate for governorship candidates in the state.

His Chief Press Secretary, Collins Ughala, said in Owerri that the Accord guber candidate made the statement at 2018 Emume Mbieri, in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state.

The immediate past governor said he believed that public debate could be one of the ways of assessing the level of the candidates’ preparedness to offer quality governance to Imolites.

He said he joined the race to “fix Imo” as the state had broken down and needed a “mechanic” to fix it.

The former governor said he would give maximum attention to the payment of pension and salaries to workers in the state, adding that he would also make Imo State one of the cleanest states in the federation as he did between 2007 and 2011.

According to the statement, “Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, former Governor of Imo State and governorship candidate of Accord Party for the 2019 governorship elections, has called on the people of Imo State to insist on public debate among the governorship candidates for the 2019 governorship election in the state.

“Ohakim who has promised to fix Imo State when re-elected in 2019 emphasized that he is not running for the governorship to fight anyone, noting that the volume of work that would be done after Rochas does not give anyone the luxury of time to engage in fisticuffs or muscle flexing.

“Anyone who thinks that fighting or throwing tantrums is what Imo needs should run a check on his mental condition and consider whether he should rather join John Cena, Triple H, Seth Rollings, Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Shemus, etc, in the WWE wrestling ring.

“Imo State has broken down and needs an experienced mechanic to fix it.Imo State is in an Intensive Care Unit, ICU, and no consultant doctor spares his time for a fight but focuses on the patient.”