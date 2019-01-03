Imo CP redeployed to Bauchi

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Ahead of 2019 general elections, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, yesterday redeployed the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi to Bauchi State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the redeployment of the Imo CP, saying that it was a normal routine in the police force.

Even though it was gathered that scores of deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of police from the command were among those redeployed, Ikeokwu told Vanguard that he could only confirm the deployment of commissioner Galadanchi.

Orlando said: “I don’t know about 14 deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of Police, but I can confirm to you that the CP, Dasuki Galadanchi has been redeployed to Bauchi State and we are waiting for a new commissioner.

“I can’t say anything for now about the DCP and ACP.. It is not just the Imo CP, it is all round including the AIGs that were moved. It is a routine.”