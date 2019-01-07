I’m running on my performance —Ndoma Egba

By Ike Uchechukwu & Emma Una

CALABAR—Former Senate Leader and current Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Sen. Victor Ndoma Egba has said that he was running on records of his past achievement while candidates from other parties were running based on campaign promises which might not be fulfilled in the end.

Ndoma Egba who seeks to represent the Central senatorial district of Cross River State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, spoke, yesterday, in Calabar while briefing newsmen on his bid to go back to the Senate.

His words: “I am running to represent the people of the Central senatorial district of Cross River based on the records of what I achieved for 12 years in the Senate but other people who are running from other parties are just running solely on campaign promises.

“We recognise the peculiarity of the 2019 elections and we will reach everyone as no one shall be taken for granted. If we can affect well over 2000 people with 358 getting federal jobs and another 1000 students were empowered, I know for sure that we will do more.

“What Cross River needs is an experienced legislature that can help the state align with the centre, I know that my counterpart has capacity but cannot give our dear state what it needs now.”