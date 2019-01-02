I’m a prophet, Buhari ‘ll win 2019 election – Ngige boasts

By Nwafor Sunday

Miffed with the controversial prophesies of men of God in Nigeria, Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, Tuesday, advised Igbo to listen to him as a good prophet, noting that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Muhammadu Buhari will win the forthcoming election.

Addressing stakeholders and candidates of the All Progressives Congress, at the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Office in Awka, former Anambra state Governor, reeled out what Igbo will benefit if they re-elect Buhari.

He warned them not to be cowed by the opposition’s Peoples Democratic Party, PDP fake promises.

His words, “I’m a prophet the Igbo should listen to. I said it in 2015 and I am saying it again to Ndigbo that Buhari will win the 2019 presidential election convincingly.

“It will be good and in the interest of the Igbo if we give Buhari another four years. By then, it will be ‘a pass and pass out’ for him instead of giving these sugar-coated PDP deceivers the chance to come and destroy and take this country to the precipice again.

“Those who abandoned the party at the last minute, thinking the party would not win any election would live to regret it.

“We should give President Muhammadu Buhari maximum support in the 2019 general elections that is the only and shortest way to get the presidency for the Igbo.

“Restructuring by the PDP is a proper deceit because the issue of restructuring is a constitutional matter. Nobody can do it unilaterally without recourse to the National Assembly. Restructuring is a broad area.”