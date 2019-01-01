I’ll use half of my salary to empower constituents – Idahosa

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—THE Edo State All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives candidate for Ovia Federal Constituency, Mr. Dennis Idahosa, has promised to use 50 per cent of his salary to empower members of the constituency if he was elected in the February elections.

In a chat with journalists in Benin City, yesterday, Idahosa former Edo State commissioner during Adams Oshiomhole’s tenure, said women and youths would be the beneficiaries of the scheme.

He said, “It is not going to be a new thing for me because I did exactly the same thing when I was a commissioner. Even without holding any political position, I have been trying in my little way to empower my people,” adding that it was my desire to do more for my people that made me to seek elective position.

According to him, as a businessman, I was able to support my people, but it was not enough to carry majority of their challenges and I felt that venturing into politics would give me room for more opportunities to meet their needs.”