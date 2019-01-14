I’ll unite Nigerians, bring development – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has declared that he is the only candidate who can bring about unity of all Nigerians and ensure development.

Atiku made this assertion in Ado-Ekiti on Monday when he paid the Ewi of Ado, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Rufus Adeyemo Adejigbe, a visit in continuation of his nationwide campaign for next month’s presidential election.

“I have been taking part in political process in this country for the past forty years and I know what it takes to make it work.

“At this point in time, we need a true democrat who can bring unity and development to the country and I am convinced I am the bridge who can deliver such.

Speaking on the need to restructure Nigeria, Atiku stated that it is “incontestable.”

“I have realized that restructuring of the country is incontestable. Unless we restructure the country, we are not going to make any progress.”

He then implored the traditional ruler to guide his people accordingly “in order to achieve our collective aim as a nation where everything works.”

Atiku arrived the Palace in company of the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; former Governor of Ogun State and Deputy Chairman (South) PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Southwest Coordinator PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Peter Ayodele Fayose and some other leaders of the party.