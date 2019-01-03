I’ll not run for Reps after 2023—Ogor

The Minority Leader and member representing Isoko federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Leo Ogor, has said he won’t be seeking re-election after 2023 into the House of Representative, having spent over a decade in the green chamber.

The lawmaker who made this known during an enlarged People’s Democratic Party, PDP, campaign committee meeting held at Aviara country home of the Director General of the Isoko South Local Government Campaign Committee, however explained that his position over the misinterpreted video trending online, where he jokingly said Isoko North has two constituencies.

He went further to render apologies to his party leaders, constituents, fans, and associates over the trending video being circulated by the main opposition party, which was made before his family members as a spur of the moment.

He said: “My wish is that in all ramifications Isoko South should represent the Isoko Federal Constituency again. I am sorry, very sorry over the misinterpretation on the trending video.”