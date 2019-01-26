I’ll build on infrastructural development – Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday took his campaign for the February 16 Presidential election to Oyo State, where he promised that he would build on the infrastructural development which his government made a priority in the last four years.



Speaking at the campaign rally which was held at Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the state capital, President Buhari explained that the country would continue to witness progress and development if voted into power for a second term in office.

He noted that in the last four years of his administration, there had been significant progress in the area of rail, road construction, power and other sectors of the economy, saying that his government would do more to make life comfortable for the citizens if voted into office for another four years.

The President said that his government had already made plans to ensure the completion of rail from Lagos to Ibadan this year.

He said, “The most interesting thing that I am going to say is what we are going to do on rail and road, that is why the Minister of Transportation and that of Power, Works and Housing are working to ensure that the rail from Lagos to Ibadan is completed this year.”

He said that his administration also worked very hard in the last four years to ensure improvement in the area of agriculture, stressing that the country has stopped importing rice.

Buhari therefore urged the people of the state to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Presidential election so that his government would take the country to the next level.

Also speaking at the campaign rally, Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi urged the people of the state to vote for Buhari in the election.

He said the Buhari-led APC government met the country in broken bricks, stressing that the nation witnessed transformation in the last four years.

National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the rally urged the people of the state to vote massively for the APC, saying that the Peoples Democratic Party has nothing to offer.

Tinubu who spoke in Yoruba language, explained that the APC government performed very well in the last four years.

He further said that with APC in power, better future was guaranteed for all the citizens of the country, adding that the government would take the nation to the next level.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, also spoke at the occasion,

They said that the APC under the leadership of Buhari would make Nigeria a great nation.

Buhari had earlier arrived Ibadan Airport early in the morning and was received by Ajimobi, accompanied by Osinbajo, Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

Also at the airport to receive the President were Director-General APC Presidential Campaign Organisation, Rotimi Amaechi; Spokesperson for the APC Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo and other APC stalwarts.

He later moved to the state Secretariat where he met with Oyo State Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs led by the Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III,

Also present at the meeting were the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji and other traditional rulers and Chiefs in the state.

At the meeting, Buhari pleaded for the support and understanding of the traditional rulers and assured them that he would not abuse the trust of the people and that his government would not spare anyone that abused the trust.



The President said he was committed to fulfilling the promise made by his administration to secure the country, improve the economy and fight corruption