I’ll be the first to pay new minimum wage – Lalong

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has said he is ready to pay any amount agreed upon as a new minimum wage for workers in the State.



Lalong stated this yesterday when the State Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC led a peaceful protest to the Government House in Little Rayfield, Jos to transmit the recommendation of the Tripartite Committee on the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The peaceful protest which started at the Old Airport Junction in Jos saw the unionists chanting solidarity songs displaying placards with various inscriptions.

The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Professor Sonni Tyoden commended them for being orderly, adding “We have all realized the fact that there is an agreement, there is an understanding between the NLC and the federal government and the various State Governments, what is left is concluding the process.”

He noted his government would be the first to implement the wage once the process is completed stressing, “If the government did not believe that there will be a new minimum wage, it wouldn’t have committed itself in the process.”



NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, represented by the NLC National Auditor, Simon Ancheva emphasised the protest was the last resort and the State NLC Chairman, Jibril Banchir stated the issue is a natural cause that needs not to be argued if the law is enacted to enable workers to start enjoying the new minimum wage.