Ikpeazu tasks NSDC on pipelines security in Abia

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—GOVERNOR Okezie Ikpeazu has charged the new Abia State commandant of the National Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSDC, Mr. Nnamdi Cyprian to deploy more proactive approach to the fight against pipe line vandalism in the state.

Ikpeazu who gave the charge at the Government House, Umuahia when he received the newly posted commandant of the NSDC in the state, said the corps has a lot to contribute in the protection of pipelines in the state.

According to him, “Abia State has 150 km of pipeline which needs to be protected against vandalism to avoid ugly consequences such as fire disaster.”

The governor also challenged the state command to fight the issue of child trafficking and cultism seriously confronting the state and called for effective collaboration among the security agencies in the state to fight social crimes.

He assured of his administration’s commitment to supporting the security agencies to carry out their duties.