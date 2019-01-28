Ijaw community begs Chevron for electricity, water

By Jimitota Onoyume

KOKODIAGBENE community of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, has appealed to Chevron Nigeria Limited to extend its power supply at its Utonana flow station to the host community.

A letter by Chairman of the community, Mr Uyadoghan Powede and the General Secretary, Mr Timiyan Jackson and addressed to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the multinational oil giant, Mr Wirth Michael, also enjoined the company to provide the area with portable drinking water by constructing a water scheme in the community.

“We, the executives, chiefs, leaders of thought and the entire peace loving people of Kokodiagbene community write to demand the extension of electricity from your Utonana Flowstation to our community which situates only about four kilometers away from your flow station. In same vein, we request for the construction of portable drinkable water scheme in our community.

“It will interest you to know that your company has been operating in our community for over four decades with no tangible developmental project sited in the community as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, despite the uninterrupted oil exploration and exploitation activities enjoyed from us as host community.”

“It is also instructive to state that several attempts had been made by our community by way of peaceful protests to your flow station so as to get electricity. As for portable drinkable water scheme, all attempts made by your company in the past ended up in futility with not even one liter of drinkable water achieved.

“In the light of the above, we write to seek for your intervention in order for our community to achieve these developmental projects within the shortest time so as to avoid these demands snowballing to an unwarranted protest that can interrupt your operations in Utonana field,” the letter read.