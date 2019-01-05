Igbo majority will vote in Feb elections- ADF

By Dennis Agbo

Alaigbo Development Foundation, ADF, has disclosed that majority of no less than seventy percent of Ndigbo will participate in next month’s general elections. Leader of ADF, Prof Uzodinma Nwala made the disclosure, yesterday, at ADF 2-day New year retreat in Enugu.

Nwala said the group’s findings on the issue of this year’s general elections indicate that between seventy and eighty percent of the Igbos will participate actively in the election as against the wish of what he said was twenty percent Igbo calling for the boycott of the election.

He said that the aim of the retreat which is also being attended by representatives of the World Igbo Congress and other Igbos in diaspora was to fine tune measures of articulating the objectives of the various Igbo groups/associations into a common goal.

According to him, “Alaigbo Development Foundation recognized the view and arguments of the several Igbo pressure groups that are calling for the boycott of the 2019 General elections as a measure of proving to the rest of the world of their desire for an independent state of Biafra. “But in as much as the higher percentage of over seventy percent of the Igbo nation are keen in participating in the 2019 General elections, the boycott or not will not determine the Igbo struggle.”

Nwala noted that ADF had made it’s position known to the world on whether the Igbo nation should participate in the 2019 General elections or not.