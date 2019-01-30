I will not fail you, says APC senatorial candidate

Mr Godiya Akwashiki, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Nasarawa North Senatorial district of Nasarawa State, has promised not to disappoint his constituents, if given the mandate on Feb. 16.

Akwashiki, also the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, made the pledge on Wednesday during a meeting with APC stakeholders at Wakama electoral ward of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area.

Akwashiki, who represents Nasarawa Eggon West constituency at the state legislature, solicited the support of the party’s stakeholders and supporters to enable him win the senatorial seat.

“I am here to solicit for your support and for you to vote and canvass for votes for me and other APC candidates. With your support and the support of others, by God grace, victory is sure and is ours.

“You have seen what I have done in my constituency to better the standard of living of my people since 2011 to date.

“I have initiated different positive people oriented projects which have direct bearing on the lives of my constituents as they can testify.

“I promise not to disappoint or fail you, the party and people of the senatorial district if elected to the red chamber come Feb. 16,” he said.

Akwashiki also said that he was contesting to provide purposeful and quality leadership for the people of the zone.

“I am contesting to make live more meaningful for our people and to lobby for projects into the constituency in the interest of development,” he added.

The senatorial candidate also urged the people of the state and Nigerians to vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari and all other APC candidates during the upcoming general elections.

Mr Monday Nanza, who hails from Wakama and a member of Akwashiki Campaign Organisation, described the candidate as `a man of development’, considering his track records of achievements.

Nanza, a former Administrator of Akun Development Area of the state, assured Akwashiki of their readiness to mobilise support for him and other APC candidates.