‘I will never dump PDP’

Mr John Tondu, a former governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue, says he will not defect from the party.

Tondu, who said this on Friday in Makurdi in an interview with newsmen, said he would instead, work assiduously to ensure the party’s victory in the forthcoming elections.

‘’I have strong believe in institutions. When things are going wrong in an institution, it is usually better to stay and strengthen it, rather than to leave.

”This is my personal philosophy and conviction. As such, I believe in PDP as an institution and not in the people that constitute it.

”I will forever continue to work for the party by strengthening its structures in order to become a better and more formidable party.

”Therefore, I urge all my supporters who stood by me throughout the period of the consultations to the primaries to give their unflinching support to all the party’s candidates ensure their victory in the general elections.

”Politics as far as I am concerned, is not and supposed not to be a do-or-die affair. In every contest, there must be a winner and a loser,” he said.

He, however, commended the party for the mature way it conducted its primaries, adding that it went peacefully without any crisis.

Tondu also expressed optimism that the party would win most of the seats both at the state and national levels.