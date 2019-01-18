I pick players by size of penis, says German woman coach

The first woman to coach a football club in Germany’s top five divisions has put a journalist in their place by joking that she selects her line-up based on her players’ manhoods.

Imke Wubbenhorst was appointed as head coach of fifth-tier outfit BV Cloppenburg in December after half a season leading their women’s team.

In an interview with German newspaper Welt, she was ready with a witty retort to a poorly judged question.

Asked if her players should cover themselves up before she came into the changing room, she replied: “Of course not. I’m a professional – I pick the team on penis size…”