I expect a new beginning – MFM Coach

Lagos – Head Coach of Lagos-based MFM FC, Fidelis Ilechukwu, says the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season will be a fresh start for his wards.

The Olukoya Boys will kick-start their 2018/2019 season against the Peoples Elephant (Enyimba) in an opening fixture of Group A of the new NPFL season.



The Peoples Elephant will host Olukoya Boys at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba on Sunday.

Ilechukwu said although his men would be guests to the seven-time NPFL champions, he hoped to start the season on a good note.

“I hope my team can make a huge statement from the opening day contest.

“It’s going to be a fresh start for us playing against Enyimba Football Club – one of the best in the Nigerian league

“MFM Football Club is a good side as well, although I know it’s going to be difficult because we lost a lot of our players to other clubs.

“Last season, we lost eight players but the players we have now are young and as well new players.

“I know it’s going to be a little bit difficult but we will do everything possible to get a good result,’’ Ilechukwu said.

This meeting will be the sixth between the Olukoya Boys and the Aba-based side. Enyimba claimed the available three points in the last fixture last season while the remaining four ended in a draw.

The MFM FC gaffer said he was not perturbed in spite of the of previous meetings, adding that he was looking forward to kick-start the season with a large number of newly-signed players. (NAN)