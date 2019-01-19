House Reps seat: Group drums support for Chalele

A political group, Warri Libration Movement, has canvassed support for the candidate of Peoples Party of Nigeria,PPN, Hon. Friday Chalele, who is contesting for the Warri Federal House Representatives seat.

The group in a statement signed by its coordinator, Comrade Best Anonorie, issued after a meeting attended by a large number of members in Warri, described Hon. Chalele as the best candidate for the contest owing to his track records as a councillor in Warri South Local Government Council and as a philanthropist who has positively touched the lives many less privileged persons.

The statement listed the installation of solar powered light and skill acquisition programmes for people in Okumagba Ward 2 amongst others, as some of his achievements as a law maker in the Warri South Local Government Council Legislative Arm.

The statement further disclosed that the group will raise one-million-man march in support of Hon Chalele’s political ambition and therefore called on the people of the federal constituency to support him.