Honour Shagari with credible 2019 polls, Orji charges INEC

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—SENATOR Theodore Orji, representing Abia Central Disitrict at the national assembly has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct free, fair and credible elections next year as a mark of honour for the first democratically elected President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari who passed on last week.

Nigerians hold their own destiny

Orji, who said Nigeria has lost a genuine democrat in the death of Shagari, urged INEC to honour him with a credible 2019 elections.

Orji said he received the news of Shagari’s death “with utter bewilderment” as he was not known to be very sick that would result to his sudden demise.

In a statement,the senator said former President Shagari’s death “came as a rude shock to me because there was no news of illness. This goes to amplify the saying that the righteous does not die but sleep.

“Here was an outstanding Nigerian statesman, who elevated the nation above self and worked to keep the nation as one. The democracy we enjoy today is directly traced to his enigmatic and indefatigable desire to put the country on the same footing with other nations of the world.

“It is sad that having followed and contributed towards the success of the 2019 elections; he will not be present to see it come to pass.

“I want to say that by way of celebrating this icon of democracy and transparent leadership, those saddled with organizing the 2019 elections must do all within their powers to ensure that his desire for transparency and fairness is propagated.

“I commiserate with His Excellency, President Muhammad Buhari, the Federal Government of Nigeria, his immediate and extended family, the Governor of Sokoto, my good friend and colleague in the Red Chamber Senator Wammako, and the good people of Sokoto State to take heart because it is a necessary journey that all human beings must take without exception”, Orji said.