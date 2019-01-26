Harrysong, Obiligbo Brothers thrill Asaba residents at Life’s ‘Bridge of Progress Party’

Life Continental Lager Beer has no plans of slowing down this new year and has continued its ‘Bridge of Progress’ party with another edition in Asaba.

The brand ended 2018 in style, with the mainstream beer brand hosting consumers to 3 impressive year-end events. These included 2 Bridge of Progress parties and the Flavor of Africa concert which was proudly sponsored by Life Continental Lager Beer.

The Asaba edition held at Shoprite on January 20, 2019 and featured Afro-pop sensation, Harrysong and highlife duo Obiligbo Brothers who thrilled fans in the big heart of Delta State.

The Obiligbo Brothers, alongside Harrysong were the life of the party as Life Continental Lager Beer continues its hot streak, thrilling fans in the east with the ‘Bridge of Progress’ party in Asaba.

Life Continental Lager Beer is expertly brewed to give that rich, crisp distinctive taste and well rounded-aroma, in true quality fashion of the master brewers.