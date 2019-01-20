Harrysong makes peace with former record label

Popular Nigerian Afropop singer, Harrison Okiri a.k.a. Harrysong has appreciate and made peace with his former Five State Music label boss Emeka Okwonko a.k.a. e-money and label mate Kingsley Okwonko a.k.a. KCee.

The `Reggae Blues’ crooner took to his Instagram handle @iamharrysong on Saturday hours after the album listening party of his latest song Journey.

“I had a great time at my listening party yesterday & it gave me time to reflect as I watched my young bro @skiibii perform his hit song #sensima.

“Making peace with yourself begins with your ability to face your truth.

“My journey will never be complete without @iam_kcee & @iam_emoney1 you were part of the vessels that God used to change my story.

“I appreciate you both, I was hurt & reacted at the time but regardless of what happened, I recognise the impact you made in my life.

“Never bite the finger that fed you my people…let love lead,’’ he wrote.

The song writer, producer and former Five Star Music strong man recently released a new song “Journey.’’

In the song, he talked about life and how he would not give up on achieving his dreams.

According to reports, Harrysong left Five Star Music some years ago because he claimed that he was not being appreciated for his efforts.

Another explanation was that Harrysong was making money by the side without the knowledge of Five State Music.

The misunderstanding escalated and he left and established his own record label `Alter Plate Music Company’ but insisted that he had no issues with his former record label.

His apologies to former record label boss and mate could bury all the bitterness and chart a new course for the talented artiste.

The Warri born multi instrumentalist rose to fame after his tribute song to Nelson Mandela won the “Most Downloaded Callertune Award’’ at the 2013 Headies.

The song dominated the Nigerian and South African airwaves which got him sponsorship by a telecom giant to attend the Grammy in the U.S. (NAN)