Handle Amina Zakari with caution, PFN tells INEC, security agencies

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—THE South East Zone of the Pentecostal Federation of Nigeria, PFN, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the security agencies “to not only discharge their duties honourably, but also resist every temptation to compromise,” as Nigeria heads for the general elections.

The PFN Vice President, Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu, made the appeal at a press conference in Owerri, after a three-day National Action/Pastoral Committee of the Charismatic Renewal Movement, CRM.

“INEC should maintain the position of an unbiased umpire. This is why the outcry against the position given to one of it’s top officials, Amina Zakari, who is said to be related to President Muhammadu Buhari, also a candidate in the election, should be handled with every sense of responsibility”, Ilechukwu said.

According to the cleric, the debate on whether she is a niece or not, does not arise, since there is an established close relationship between them.

“INEC should do the needful, not just in her case but at all times, to safeguard the integrity of this election. If they maintain their neutrality, the outcome of the election will reflect the true wishes of the electorate and guarantee post-election peace”, Ilechukwu reasoned.

The cleric equally used the opportunity to condemn what he called “war against the press and fundamental human rights.

“This is evidenced in the recent closure of a national daily newspapers in Abuja, Maiduguri and Lagos, by the Nigerian Army and the siege on Senator Dino Melaye’s residence, by the Police,” Ilechukwu noted.

The church leadership also cautioned government agencies to “avoid unnecessary use of force, but to always follow due process in the discharge of their duties, so as not to be seen as trampling on the fundamental human rights of citizens and residents.”