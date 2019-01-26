Gunmen kill three, injure three security men, burn houses

By David Odama

NO fewer than three persons have been reportedly killed by armed bandits in the early hours of yesterday in Tudu Uku, Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. One military man and two Civil Defence officers suffered gunshot injuries. More than seven houses, 10 vehicles and four motorcycles were burnt in the attack.

The injured security operatives were taken to Federal medical Centre where they are currently receiving treatment.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, Chairman, Toto Local Government Area of the state, Nuhu Dauda, lamented the attack that led to the killing of several persons with properties estimated at millions of Naira destroyed.

“I received a report this early morning that Bassa militias attacked Tudu Uku in Toto Local Government Area of the state killing three, one of whom was beheaded. Among the killed persons was a mad man. A child is still missing. Not less than seven Houses and vehicles among others been burnt”, the chairman claimed.

The Chairman, while calling for the assistance of the security operatives, assured the people of his continued collaboration with various agencies of government and the security agencies to ensure that permanent peace was restored to the area.

Efforts to get the State Acting Police Public Relation(PRO),ASP Ismail Usman for confirmation proved abortive as he could not pick calls at the time of filling in this report.

It would be recalled that persistent clashes between Egbura and Bassa communities in Toto Local Government have claimed many lives and properties worth millions of Naira destroyed.