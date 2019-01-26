Breaking News
Gunmen kill three, injure three security men, burn houses

By Tony

By David Odama

NO fewer  than three   persons have been reportedly  killed by armed bandits in the early hours of yesterday in Tudu Uku, Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.   One military man and two Civil Defence officers suffered gunshot injuries. More than seven houses, 10 vehicles and four motorcycles were burnt in the attack.
The injured  security operatives were taken to Federal medical Centre where they are currently receiving treatment.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, Chairman,  Toto Local Government Area of the state,   Nuhu Dauda,  lamented  the attack  that led to the killing of several  persons with properties estimated at  millions of Naira destroyed.

“I received a  report this early morning that Bassa militias attacked Tudu Uku in Toto Local Government Area of the state killing three, one of whom was  beheaded. Among the killed persons was a mad man.  A child is still missing.  Not less than seven Houses and vehicles among others  been burnt”,  the  chairman claimed.

The Chairman,  while calling for the assistance of the security operatives, assured the people  of his continued collaboration  with various agencies of government and  the security agencies to ensure that permanent peace was restored to the area.

Efforts to get the State Acting  Police Public Relation(PRO),ASP Ismail Usman for confirmation proved abortive as he could  not pick calls at the time of filling in this report.

It would be  recalled  that  persistent clashes between Egbura and Bassa communities in Toto Local Government  have claimed  many lives and properties worth millions of Naira destroyed.

 


