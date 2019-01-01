Gunmen kill couple on New Year’s eve in Ughelli

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—A couple was, on New Year’s eve, killed by a gang of hoodlums in a circumstantial manner at Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

The incident happened at the Robert Alu axis of Uloho Avenue in the late hours of last Monday.

An eye witness disclosed that the hoodlums accosted the victims screaming, “where is the N4 million,” before they were both shot at close range.

Though the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, could not be reached at press time, a source at the Ughelli ‘A’ Division confirmed the incident when contacted stating that the Police has since deposited their remains in an undisclosed mortuary in the area.

The source said: “We are yet to ascertain the identity of the victims but witnesses said they are a couple and that the hoodlums fled the scene after shooting them.

“We are not restraining our investigations to armed robbery alone, hence we are investigating other angles to the crime including assassination, but an investigation is ongoing with efforts to arrest the hoodlums in full gear.”