Group urges youths to become catalyst for change

By Ephraim Oseji

Nigerian youths have been encouraged to join hands in building the nation as they are the greatest assets of the nation. The clarion call was made by an advocacy group called ‘Build The Future.’

Speaking at the event, Ade Thomas, spokesperson for Build The Future, said ,”Mary K. Ash once said, in life there are three kinds of people, those who make things happen, those that watch things happen and those who wonder what happened.

Build The Future is an independent advocacy group that belongs to the first sect of the people described above with the will and passion to make things happen in our nation Nigeria, because the group believes in progress and development of the nation by the youth, supporting them through empowerment and making them catalysts of change in a participatory democracy”.

Thomas added, “The greatest asset of our nation is her young people and the power in their hands, Build the Future also knows that empowering the youth is one of the greatest tools in building the future of the nation”.

The Vision of Build the Future is to be the voice that advocates for the progress, empowerment and development of Nigeria through her most priced asset which is her Young People, Build the Future also has the mission to contribute towards Nigeria’s sustainable and incremental growth through responsible citizenship and a participatory democracy

“One by one, we can make our efforts count for something good for our nation, join us and let’s build together. For more information about the BUILD THE FUTURE and how to be part of Build The Future, log on to www.buildthefuture.ng/joinus” he said.