Group recommends new formula to end ports gridlock, container deposit war

By Eguono Odjegba

The All Ports Unified Freight-Forwarding Association, APUFFA, has called on the federal government to adopt a policy of un-stuffing containers in the terminals as part of measures to address the perennial traffic gridlock along the port corridors.

The newly established association making tis known last week after a meeting with the Customs Area Controller, Tin Can Island Command, Comptroller MBA Musa, said the innovation would equally address issues of port congestion and eradication of the contentious container deposit paid to shipping lines.

APUFFA National President, Prince Mike Okorie, while speaking with journalists in Lagos, said the problem of container deposits is no less than the twin challenges of port access roads gridlock and the various phases of port congestions; all of which he said subtracts from port services cost efficiency.

Okorie who led the association’s executives to the Customs boss, suggested that that the process would do away with container deposit debacle among freight agents, shipping lines and terminal operators.

He explained that under the proposed container un-stacking, content of consignments would be discharged at the terminal and taken away on trucks while the container would be immediately available for return to the vessels.

He added that the issue of being held on the road for days would no longer emanate even as trucks would have no reasons to be on the roads with empty containers decked on it.