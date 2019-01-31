Group drums support for Ambode, wants House to drop impeachment threat

Lagos – A group under the aegis of the Lagos Liberation Movement on Thursday urged the Lagos State House of Assembly to drop its impeachment threat on Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode and allow him to complete his ongoing projects in the state.



The Convener of the group, Mr Mark Adebayo, made the call at a news conference on Thursday in Lagos, claiming that the governor had not committed any offence known to the provisions of the 1999 constitution as alleged by the House.

Recall that the lawmakers, at the plenary on Monday, gave the governor seven days to explain reasons for alleged financial misappropriation under his government, with some calling on him to resign if he was tired of governing the state.

The lawmakers accused the governor of spending without recourse to the House, among other actions which they claimed violated the 1999 constitution, saying they might consider impeachment if he could not clear himself.

They are also urging him to come and properly lay the 2019 Appropriation Bill before the House.

Adebayo, however, said the impeachment threat against Ambode was anti-people and unacceptable to his group, which viewed it as a humiliation of the governor.

He said that Lagosians were also unequivocal in their view that Ambode was a performing governor, based on his style of governance and project execution.



“Assuming without conceding that the governor committed any infraction, is it not much more expedient to allow him complete his term which is less than four months away?” he queried.

Adebayo said the group would from Feb.4 picket the Assembly and take other actions in conjunction with Civil Society Coalition, if the lawmakers failed to change their stance.

He said the face-off between the executive and legislature was stalling development in the state.

The group leader said it was unfortunate that the governor was going through such a situation after being denied a second term.

Adebayo said the political situation of the state had become ‘untenably desperate’ and required the immediate attention of all residents and Nigerians in general.



He, however, advised Ambode never to contemplate leaving office in May without completing ongoing projects.

“We make bold to say that he has enough time to complete most of the pro-people projects he embarked on that are nearing completion,” he said.

Adebayo also urged Ambode to handle the finances of the state responsibly and not to succumb to any pressure to do otherwise. (NAN)