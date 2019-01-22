Gov. Bello doesn’t believe in thuggery- Fanwo

Spokesperson to Kogi State Governor, Kingsley Fanwo has slammed the opposition, PDP, for “spreading fake news and leveling reckless accusations against the Governor over claims of attacks in the State”, stating that PDP is merely “wailing over its imminent defeat in the State”.

Fanwo stated this in Mopa while fielding questions from journalists during the campaign tour of the Yagba Federal Constituency Candidate of the APC, Mr Henry Abimbola. He said APC believes in hardwork and will continue to work hard to win elections.

“You can see how we have been working hard to market our candidates. They stay indoors only to be making false press statements to cause panic and whip up sentiments.

“The people of Kogi State do not believe them anymore after the chains of lies leading to the Presidential rally in the State. Kogi people are well informed and will not subscribe to cheap and unintelligent propaganda by the People’s Democratic Party.

“We have remained mute because we don’t want them to distract us. We are doing serious consultation across Kogi State to win at the polls freely and fairly. We have gone round the nooks and crannies of the State and we are getting more prepared by the day for the final funeral of the PDP in Kogi State.

“It is laughable and profoundly stupefying that PDP is alleging APC of breeding thugs ahead of the election.

Under the leadership of Alh. Yahaya Bello, thuggery has become a thing of the past and thugs have been disarmed.

“We may need to remind PDP that the government formed by them raised thugs and sponsored some of their thugs into the House of Assembly. What laws will a thug and gunrunner make? In Yahaya Bello’s Kogi, there is no room for thuggery anymore”.

Fanwo urged the PDP to roll up its sleeves and be ready for “issue based campaign devoid of falsehood and statements capable of overheating the political environment”.

He said Government is prepared to deal with any thug or their sponsors who may wish to return the state to “the dark days in which the keys to Government House were in the hands of thugs”, assuring the people of the state of Governor Bello’s readiness to guarantee a peaceful state before, during and after the general elections”.