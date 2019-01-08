Goodluck Jonathan not behind PDP’s woes in Bayelsa- Group

A body known as the Concerned Bayelsa PDP Stakeholders Forum has refuted claims that former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is behind the woes bedeviling the party in the state.

The group in a statement made available to newsmen alleged that supporters of the state governor when behind the rift in the party and should be held responsible if the party fails to retain the state in the forthcoming elections.

The statement signed by AMB Kenny Sotonye read “Our attention has been drawn to reports making the rounds on some media platforms suggesting that former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is working against the interests of the PDP in Bayelsa state due to a purported rift with the Governor of the state, Hon. Seriake Dickson over the recent primary elections in the state.

“Dr. Jonathan by virtue of his unwavering and unparalleled commitment to the unity, progress and continued corporate existence of Nigeria even without recourse to his meritorious service to the country up to the highest office in the land, has by his actions earned the stripes of an elder statesman and should be accorded all the respect such standing demands.

“It would have been laughable if the lackeys of Governor Dickson hadn’t so far been actively trying to push the baseless claim that President Jonathan was engaged in “antiparty activities” in the media as a narrative or as an issue up for discussion.

“It is on record and the whole world witnessed the parody of all known democratic principles that happened in Bayelsa state on 3rd October, 2018, which Governor Dickson and his camp have been working overtime to convince Nigerians was a primary election.

“It is also on record that Dr Jonathan has been too busy engaging in national and international assignments in keeping with the dictates of his status as an elder statesman and beacon of African democracy to have any interest in any singular candidate or group of candidates in the Bayelsa State PDP.

“Dickson, in his crude desire to hijack the PDP in Bayelsa State and perpetuate himself in and around the corridors of power by becoming the godfather of Bayelsa politics is the sole architect of the current woes of the party in the state.

“That he single handedly and brazenly hand picked those whose names were submitted to INEC as candidates of the party, and expected that there would be no objections nor consequences based on the bad blood such naked greed would breed is a clear manifestation of the mindset he brought to office which has been on display for all stakeholders and observers alike to see.

“The fact remains that the purported battle ongoing in Bayelsa State is solely between the governor and his conscience, as a dispute with former President Jonathan is not only disingenuous but is also a case of the governor further travelling the path that has placed the PDP on the back foot as far as the 2019 polls are concerned.

“The major threats to the continued victory of the PDP as is currently being played out in Bayelsa are purely the machinations of the governor and he would be well advised to correct them without mudslinging and attempting to gain unnecessary sympathy at the expense of Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

“If Dickson wishes to switch allegiance to the APC he might as well do so as others before him have done without pushing baseless allegations against the former president insinuating that he is working with APC while issuing veiled threats to work against the presidential candidate of the PDP. The role played by the governor’s caucus in the 2015 campaigns remains fresh in the minds of Nigerians when the governor banned national campaign organizations’ activities in the then President’s home state.

“The implosion of the Bayelsa state PDP is well underway owing to the dictatorial disposition of the governor which has alienated major stakeholders of the party and their support bases, and if there is any interest in recording success in the upcoming polls it is time for the governor to mend fences rather than further plunge the party into chaos and division.

“If there is any chance of PDP regaining the minds of the people it cannot sit back and allow its biggest selling point to be maliciously maligned in the callow manner Dickson’s lackeys have been doing in the last couple of months, the time to act is now. PDP, which is a party known for being the most democratically accommodating in Nigeria, cannot afford to be reduced to the whims and caprices of one man.

“Dickson not Jonathan, is the one who is actively working against the victory of the PDP in Bayelsa state and he should desist from trying to play the “antiparty” card against loyal party men in a bid to bully them into silence against his misdeeds.