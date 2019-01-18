God using me for Imo people – Uzodinma

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—The Imo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Hope Uzodimma, yesterday, said God was using him to put smiles in the faces of Imolites.

Uzodinma spoke at his campaign secretariat along Okigwe road in Owerri, through his Director General to the campaign organisation, Cosmos Iwu, when the Imo Grassroots Endorsement Movement, IGEM, led by Asiegbu Chidebere visited him.

He told the group that Uzodinma’s manifesto was in consonance with the expectations of Imolites.

Iwu said: “On behalf of his Excellence, Senator Hope Uzodimma, I want to welcome all of you to the campaign headquarters.

“I want to tell you that you are at the right place. Uzodimma is a brand name. The journey so far, that led us to stay where we are now is not a small one.

“If God says you will be you will be. God is using him to liberate Imo people from bondage. Some of you as students of the Bible, what happened in the Bible is similar now.”

He cited the bible by saying that, “There was a time the people of Israel were in despondency. A time came they came together and asked where will our help come from. Hopelessness is when you have something beyond you.

“God used Senator Hope Uzodimma, to rescue Imo. He may have probably gone back to the Senate.”