God told me Buhari will lead Nigeria beyond 2019 – Prophet Owolabi

A renowned cleric, Prophet Christopher Owolabi, on Tuesday, predicted that the tenure of the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari would extend beyond 2019.

Owolabi, General Overseer, Christ Apostolic Church, Ori-Oke, Irapada, Omu-Aran, made the prediction during the Church’s crossover night service tagged: “Seeking for Nigeria’s Democratic Sustenance Beyond 2019” in Omu-Aran, Kwara.

The cleric told the gathering that the prediction was not borne out of any personal or political interest whatsoever, but God’s divine guidance and direction for the country.