Ghanaian girl ruling the world of modeling with boobs

Relatively unknown Ghanaian girl, Pamela Watara, 21, has been widely reported as the model in Ghana with the largest and heaviest breast.

Unlike the conventional models that are usually slim with plain body landscape, Watara is blessed with a slim physique, big butt, big boobs, dark skin and long legs and her photos have recently been going viral across the West African countries

The 200 level Kenyan-Ghanaian marketting undergraduate of Winscon University, Accra, Ghana said in an interview that she’s being pursued for various ads, programmes and music videos because of her endowment.

According to her, she is being featured in music videos because of her features, especially her boobs.

“Many people are featuring me in music videos because of my features. And for those who think my heavy boobs are fake, I want to tell you they are very natural and I’m very proud of it ,” she said.