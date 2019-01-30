Ghana to host 8th DStv Eutelsat Star awards

The 8th edition of the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards will hold in Accra, Ghana, on February 13.

UPDATED: Investigative journalist murdered in Ghana: police, media

According to a statement by MultiChoice, it is the second time Ghana will be hosting the award since the competition began in 2011.

Ghana was also the first country to produce an overall poster winner during the inaugural DStv Eutelsat Star Awards. To date, the country has produced three overall winners namely; Michael Yeboah (2011), Lloyd Ossei Baffour (2013) and Ayawen Asuinura (2015).

Abubakar, SGF, Dangote, Otedola, others to grace NIMASA maritime awards

The awards will see recently announced in-country winners of the 2018 edition of the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards, Nigeria’s Tirzah Ikiri of Zamani College, Kaduna, (Essay category) and Prosper Okarike of Graceland International College, Port-Harcourt (Poster category)competing with other winners across the continent.