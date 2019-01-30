Breaking News
Translate

Ghana to host 8th DStv Eutelsat Star awards

On 1:22 amIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

The 8th  edition of the  DStv Eutelsat Star Awards will hold in Accra, Ghana, on February 13.

UPDATED: Investigative journalist murdered in Ghana: police, media

According to a statement by MultiChoice, it is the second time Ghana will be hosting the award since the competition began in 2011.

Ghana was also the first country to produce an overall poster winner during the inaugural DStv Eutelsat Star Awards. To date, the country has produced three overall winners namely; Michael Yeboah (2011), Lloyd Ossei Baffour (2013) and Ayawen Asuinura (2015).

Abubakar, SGF, Dangote, Otedola, others to grace NIMASA maritime awards

The awards will see recently announced  in-country winners  of the  2018 edition of the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards, Nigeria’s Tirzah Ikiri of Zamani College, Kaduna, (Essay category)  and  Prosper Okarike of Graceland International College, Port-Harcourt  (Poster category)competing with other winners across the continent.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.