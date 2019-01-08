Gent terminate Awoniyi’s loan deal

Former youth international, Taiwo Awoniyi has joined the growing number of Nigerian players in search of new clubs, following the termination of his loan deal at KAA Gent of Belgium.

The termination is at the behest of his parent club, Liverpool of England, who were not satisfied to see the striker fail to make an impact at Gent.

Despite hitting top marks on loan at another Belgian club, Royal Excel Mouscron, last season, Awoniyi has flopped in a team where several other Nigerian players have excelled.

players, dating back to Godwin Okpara and Aliyu Datti Mohammed, as well as Samuel Kalu, Moses Simon, Peter Olayinka and Kingsley Michael of recent.