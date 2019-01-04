Gara-Gombe resigns from NFF reform committee

Former Chairman of Gombe Football Association, Ahmed Shuaib Gara-Gombe has resigned from the recently inaugurated Nigeria Football Federation, NFF reform committee.

Gombe tendered his resignation letter on Thursday citing various reasons responsible for his action, adding that the football body was not ready for a reform

He said: “The body is too populated with people I am convinced are not supposed to be in the committee. I had issues with the utterances of two members of the committee on the day of our inauguration and Shehu Dikko’s remark that he included me in the body was most annoying. I gave him some days to retract the statement and he never did.

“I am always ready to serve the country in any capacity but the environment created is not conducive for proper work to be done.”

The committee which was constituted in December 2018 is yet to swing into action on their various terms of reference.

Gombe stated in his letter that the country’s football governing body was not ready to carry out any reform going by the steps taken by some of the members of the committee.

The sports administrator appreciated the NFF President Amaju Pinnick for counting him worthy to be appointed into the committee.