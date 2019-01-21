Frank warns Buhari, APC against plot to arrest Atiku

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the APC, to desist from their renewed plot to frame up and arrest the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that having been highly embarrassed by Atiku’s recent trip to the United States of America without being arrested contrary to the APC’s long trumpeted lies, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had hinted that Atiku would be interrogated over his alleged role in the collapse of Bank PHB.

Frank in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, pleaded with Buhari and his sinking administration to perish the thought as any attempt to arrest Atiku will be a direct recipe for chaos and anarchy in the country ahead of the 2019 polls.

He stated that Nigerians would vehemently resist any of their planned shenanigans against Atiku whom they have decided to vote into power on February 16.

Frank said: “Atiku is a law abiding citizen and a firm believer in the rule of law. He is prepared to answer any question put to him by the administration provided that such questions do not arise from trumped up charges targeted at impugning his character and integrity ahead of the presidential election election.

“Be that as it may, Nigerians are vigilant and ready to resist any move to deny them of a credible choice in the forthcoming presidential elections through calculated arrest, interrogation, intimidation, embarrassment or campaign of calumny against Atiku,” he stated.

According to the Bayelsa-born political activist, Atiku would not be distracted by spurious allegations but would remain focused in his electioneering campaign across Nigeria now that he is back from his successful trip to the United States.

He insisted that it is Buhari and members of his administration that have explanations to give Nigerians over their shady multiple deals that have stifled and stagnated the economy and scared away investors.



He said: “Let Buhari Order the probe of his Deputy, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who has been heavily indicted by the House of Representatives Committee probing the illegal diversion N5billion relief fund meant for suffering Internally Displaced Persons in the Northeast at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“Besides, let Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State be made to clear bribery allegations against him to the tune of five millon dollars.

“Let Buhari cause the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babaceer Lawal to face trial over his alleged diversion of relief funds meant for IDPs in the Northeast.

“Let the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari explain his role in the MTN’s bribery scandal,” he said.

He further stated that Nigerians know that Lai is a serial liar and propagandist extraordinaire whose penchant to spin old wives fables knows no bounds.

He said Nigerians and the international community equally know how to treat the lies he regularly spews into the public space by ignoring him and his outright fabrications.

“Lai knows that the castle of deceit he erected around Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has since been shattered with the candidate’s trip to America and the positive media sensation that greeted the visit around the world.

“Lai is simply dazed and has nothing to say. But rather than keep quiet for once, he decided to spin the unthinkable which to a large extent typifies the undesirable hallucinatory effects occasioned by overdose of codeine or tramadol.

“Atiku has visited America and returned. Lai’s subtle blackmail against the American Government when he accused them of taking sides in the presidential elections if they grant Atiku visa, was simply trashed. Buhari has been rejected. The APC has been rejected and the world is not hiding it.”

He stated that Nigerians are aware that Buhari would rather rule the country without democracy and the rule of law hence their wicked and satanic plot to subjugate and weaken the legislature and the judiciary as evident in their failed trial of the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and present attempt to dock the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

He called on the United Nation’s Security Council to hold Buhari and members of his administration responsible for any harm that may befall Atiku, members of the PDP’s Presidential Campaign Council and their families before, during and after the presidential elections.

“A thousand lies from Lai cannot stop this historic movement to take back our country from an inept, clueless, lifeless, overly corrupt and calamitous reign of the present cabal. Nigerians cannot be swayed by empty pronouncements from Lai in their rejection of this tyrannical, dictatorial, wicked and sadistic government,” he stated.