Four killed on Wednesday night in Jos

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A fresh skirmish in Kwata Zawan community of Jos South local government area of Plateau State has left some people killed and others sustaining various degrees of injuries, locals and Police say.

While residents say six people were killed, the State Police Command put the casualty figure at four and the deceased were shot dead while the incident lasted.

The incident said to be a clash between rival gangs occurred at about 7pm on Wednesday sending residents scampering for safety.



Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mathias Tyopev said “On the 02/01/2019 at about 7.30pm, the Plateau State Police Command, Jos received a distress call to the effect that unknown Cult Groups armed with cutlasses, axe and guns attacked themselves near a Night Club at Kwata Zawan in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“As a result of the attack, four persons lost their lives. The corpses of the victim have been deposited at the Plateau Specialist Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command CP Austin Agbonlahor has directed the immediate commencement of investigation in to the crime.”