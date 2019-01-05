Foundation engages doctors for Anambra community

A non-governmental organisation, NGO, Prince Osisioma Foundation, has engaged a team of doctors and scientists on a free medical outreach progamme for the people of Ukpo in Anambra State.

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with Nigeria Medical Laboratory Science Association at Ukpo on December 29, 2018 with a massive turnout of residents in Ukpo community. The free medical checkup and diagnosis came after free medications for those suffering health challenges.

The villagers appreciated Prince Osisioma Foundation for its love and selfless service.

The Chairman of the Foundation, Prince Dr. Nnadozie, said he will leave no stone unturned to impact lives through assistance and donations. He sustained this identity when he visited the eastern part of Nigeria during the festive season with wrappers and cash donations for women and children in local communities.