Forbes: Nigerians react as Dangote’s worth drops to $10.3bn

Victor Ogunyinka

Business Tycoon, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, may have retained his spot as Africa’s money bag with an estimated worth of $10.3bn, closely followed by Globacom chairman, Mike Adenuga ($9.2bn), but according to the latest ranking by Forbes, Dangote’s estimated net worth dropped by $2.1bn from 2018.

In 2015, Dangote was reported to have a net worth of $25bn, but three years after, that lot has reduced by about $15bn.

Nigerians have reacted, with some attributing it to the poor economic condition of the country. It should be noted that Nigeria, was, in 2018 reported to have overtaken India has the world poverty capital.

To understand the damage @MBuhari has done to our economy, look at @Forbes’ latest rankings of @AlikoDangote’s wealth: 2015 estimated wealth: $25 billion.

2018 estimated wealth: $12.4 billion

2019 estimated wealth: $10.3 billion Dangote’s wealth may be $0 if PMB is re-elected. — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 10, 2019

Dangote drops from $25Billion in 2014 to $10Billion in 2018 according to Forbes… Sai Baba 😂 pic.twitter.com/2d1QQHIab2 — Monitoring Spirit 👻 (@CuteWalter1) January 10, 2019

Forbes had just released the list of Africa’s richest billionaires in 2019. pic.twitter.com/jAZxAwur8B — Facts About Africa (@OnlyAfricaFacts) January 10, 2019

Last year Adenuga was worth $6bn, this year it’s $9bn. The Otedola and Adeleke that musicians always sing about no dey Forbes top 20. I laugh in unnecessary hype😄😄 — Itachi (@stevepeeker) January 10, 2019

Aliko Dangote retains first position as the Richest African Billionaire – Forbes 2018 list pic.twitter.com/u8xwcYYRNo — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) January 10, 2019

What did Mike Adenuga do??? #Forbes

Man doubles his networth in 4 years 🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/WDU7fD1z7r — FatMan Suleiman (@electraguunn) January 10, 2019

Few hours ago, #forbes released to the public its list of Africa’s richest and @AlikoDangote, the richest man in Nigeria and in Africa who was worth $25billion in 2015 and $12.4billion in 2018 has just stepped down to $10.3billion. What happened?#blueprintafric pic.twitter.com/66JOwLkB51 — BlueprintAfric (@blueprintafric) January 10, 2019