Breaking News
Translate

Forbes: Nigerians react as Dangote’s worth drops to $10.3bn

On 12:58 pmIn Business by Victor OgunyinkaComments

Victor Ogunyinka

Business Tycoon, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, may have retained his spot as Africa’s money bag with an estimated worth of $10.3bn, closely followed by Globacom chairman, Mike Adenuga ($9.2bn), but according to the latest ranking by Forbes, Dangote’s estimated net worth dropped by $2.1bn from 2018.
Forbes
Aliko Dangote

In 2015, Dangote was reported to have a net worth of $25bn, but three years after, that lot has reduced by about $15bn.

Nigerians have reacted, with some attributing it to the poor economic condition of the country. It should be noted that Nigeria, was, in 2018 reported to have overtaken India has the world poverty capital.

ALSO READ: Dangote responsible for over 10% of Nigeria’s GDP — Report

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.